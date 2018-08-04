ETI team visits Sialkot Chamber

Sialkot: A delegation of Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), a UK based group comprising Ms. Cindy Berman, Head of Modern Slavery Strategy and Mr. Ben Rutledge Senior Advisor on UNGPs on Business and Human Rights along with members of PILER visited Sialkot and held meetings with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and Surgical Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), officials of provincial governments, private businessmen in their bid to understand the surgical sector, its socio-economic dimension, value chain.

The delegation is currently in Pakistan and holding meetings with the government departments, civil society, chambers and trade association, businesses.

Ministry of Commerce is coordinating the visit. The delegation also met IMAC and Baidarie civil society NGO, who are working for achieving the highest standard of social compliance issues in the region. ETI is planning to initiate a study on the surgical sector of Pakistan.***