Four held for abducting girl in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Uggoki police on Thursday arrested four people, including two women, on the charge of abducting a girl here.

In an application, Robina alleged that her former husband Farooq Sultan’s relatives Amir Latif, Riffat Sultana, Shazia Sultana and Adnan allegedly abducted her six-year-old daughter Rafia Shahzadi from Bhabrianwala village on July 30. She said that she had filed a petition against her ex-husband in a court for settlement of certain monetary issues and due to the grudge of that petition her daughter was kidnapped. The police have registered a case.

BIKER DIES ON ROAD: A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Adam Kay Nagra Link Road in the limits of Pasrur Sadr police on Thursday.

Two motorcycles were on way when they collided with each other. As a result, Maqsood Ahmad (42) died on the spot while Mudassar (40) and Shahbaz Masih (47) sustained severe injuries. They were shifted to a hospital. The police have started investigation.