Arif sees no medal chance at Asiad

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) President Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan is no more hopeful about Pakistan’s medal chances in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

“There is some hope as the athletes are working hard. But if we look at our input then I would say that if still anybody fetches any medal then it would be a very big bonus and we people should appreciate them,” Arif told reporters here after inaugurating the first National Softball Academy (NSA) at the Karachi Parsi Institute (KPI) on Thursday. Arif said that the Asian Games level was very high. “It’s a very tough event. The martial arts standard in the Asian Games is as stronger as that of Olympics. In wrestling and weightlifting too there is hard competition as Olympic and world champions feature in these Games,” said Arif, also the vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

However he was quick to add that the athletes, particularly those of team events, would learn something by featuring in these Games.He also informed that the country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam would not be featuring in the quadrennial event due to injury.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inam skipped the event after developing knee injury during training a few days ago. This was the same injury which he had developed in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April this year.The doctor has advised him four-week rest that has forced the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and world beach wrestling champion Inam to skip the Asiad.

Arif made it clear that a 245-member Pakistan’s contingent for the Asian Games would be state-sponsored.“The 245-member contingent would be state-sponsored while 50 to 60 more players in other disciplines would also go on self-finance basis like football and bridge,” he said.

He said that the boarding and lodging fee for the approved contingent would be transferred by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) into the organisers accounts on Friday (today). “The boarding/lodging charges would be remitted into the oragnisers’ accounts tomorrow. This process has become too late. The POA cannot transfer this and it would be the PSB which will do this job,” Arif explained.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s hockey recent revolt of the players Arif said how he could answer this question. “”How I can answer this question. But it’s good that the matter has been resolved and hockey team is going to Asian Games,” said Arif, who will attend the OCA Executive Committee meeting in Jakarta on August 15.

“Such things break the focus of the players. The players should always be very much focused on their game. Let’s see the coach is very good and is working hard on the boys,” said Arif, who is working as POA chief for the last 14 years.

He made it clear if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government consulted POA regarding sports development the NOC would play its positive role. “If we are consulted we will give our input. What we need is to form the base which will help in future. We need to correct our coaching and other systems. After devolution what role provinces should play in sports development and what is the responsibility of the centre,” Arif conceded.

About the new arbitration system which the POA is manufacturing Arif said it would be a fair process.“Arbitration is a universal process. It is done from low to higher level. All issues need to be resolved. We have put 20 to 25 names in the arbitration panel. In my opinion it would be a fair process. The dispute resolution is binding,” Arif said.

However he was quick to add that it could be challenged in courts. “But court will ask the party which will approach it whether it has utilised its arbitration system. This thing will be very important,” Arif explained.