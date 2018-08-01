Zong 4G partners with Daewoo Express

KARACHI: Zong 4G and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Ltd. recently entered into a strategic partnership to enhance connectivity on-the-go, a statement said on Tuesday.

Pioneering the top-notch 4G connectivity in Pakistan, Daewoo’s passengers will be able to use the fastest internet, availing connectivity provided through Zong 4G's mobile broadband devices. With Zong 4G entering the strategic alliance with Daewoo, the companies are set to reach new heights by uplifting the connectivity needs of the new age customers throughout the routes especially on M1, M2, M3 and M4.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Wang Hua, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Zong 4G said, “This strategic alliance is fully aligned with our mission to create and lead the best ecosystem of 4G communication for every Pakistani to be able to connect anytime, anywhere.”