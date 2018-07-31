U-19 Inter-Region Cricket from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule of Inter- Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19. This regional cricket tournament will be played from August 1 at different venues of the country. Daily four matches will be played between the team divided into two groups and the semifinals and finals will be played on August 26 and 28 at the venue to be announced later.