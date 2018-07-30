Fairy Meadow — heaven on earth

Islamabad : Fairy Meadow at the bases of Nanga Parbat is attracting a large number of tourists due to its breath taking view of 9th highest mountain in the world and second in Pakistan after K2.

An official of Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department told this agency that many people have called it the Heaven on Earth.

He said that a large number of tourists are visiting this beautiful tourist spot as it is peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy the mountain atmosphere and hospitality of the local people.

He said these lush, green meadows and forests lie at the base of Nanga Parbat at the western edge of the Himaliyan range in Pakistan. The official said that Fairy Meadows is in the heart of exotic Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that it is located at the base of Nanga Parbat, which, at 8126 m, is the 9th highest mountain in the world and second in Pakistan after K2. Fairy Meadows has been a source of enchantment since long for back packers, climbers, wildlife researchers, photographers, painters and geologists, besides nature lovers.

The pine forests skirting Fairy Meadows are home to a number of species of birds and wildlife.

“The site overlooks the Raikot Glacier and provides a majestic view of the North Face of Nanga Parbat, commonly known as the Raikot Face,” he said.

He said that the area in front of Fairy Meadows Cottages is known as Pari Mahal (Fairy Palace), named by the famous Japanese photographer, Fujita Heroki.

"The Fairy Meadows Cottages are at a distance of eight minutes hike from main village and other tourist resorts with its breath taking natural view of great Nanga Parbat" he said.

Nanga Parbat (also known as the Killer mountain) is the ninth highest mountain on Earth and the second highest in Pakistan.

Nanga Parbat is the western anchor of the Himalayas, and is the western most eight-thousander.

It lies just south of the Indus River, in the Diamir District of the Gilgit-Baltistan of Pakistan.

The first stop near Fairy Meadows is Raikot Bridge.

It is located at an altitude of 4595 feet (1400 meters) above sea level and about 540 kilometres (336 miles) from Islamabad (the capital of Pakistan), when coming through Karakoram Highway.

From Raikot Bridge tourists can hire a local jeep to reach Tatoo Village at an altitude of 9515 feet (2900 meters) above sea level. It will take about half hour of exciting journey to reach Tatoo Village.

Onwards from Tattu route becomes too narrow for a jeep to travel but not very difficult for trekking.

After two to three hours of trekking depending on your fitness level, you’ll reach Fairy Meadows.

There are several hotels and tourist lodges are available to facilitate tourists in Fairy Meadows.

Most of them are available at very reasonable prices. A few although are little expensive. Many tourists like to stay in camps on grassy places.