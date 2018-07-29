Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man found murdered

LAHORE : A 50-year-old man was killed by unidentified person/s in his house at Baghbanpura on Saturday. The victim was identified as Waqar Hussain of Madina Colony, Baghbanpura. According to police, Waqar’s daughter living with her in-laws got worried when her father did not attend her call the previous night. Upon which, she came to her father’s house and found him dead. Police suspected he might have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The body has been removed to morgue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar