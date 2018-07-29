Man found murdered

LAHORE : A 50-year-old man was killed by unidentified person/s in his house at Baghbanpura on Saturday. The victim was identified as Waqar Hussain of Madina Colony, Baghbanpura. According to police, Waqar’s daughter living with her in-laws got worried when her father did not attend her call the previous night. Upon which, she came to her father’s house and found him dead. Police suspected he might have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The body has been removed to morgue.