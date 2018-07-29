PHC continues action against quacks

LAHORE : Besides closing down over 14,700 quackery outlets, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs72.86 million on quacks so far.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, quack businesses are being sealed continuously, and since mid-April this year, pursuant to the SC order, the PHC has closed down more than 6,100 quack outlets. Also, the commission has received over 2,650 applications for desealing closed centres, and proceeding with the requests according to the order of the judiciary.

A spokesperson for PHC said a huge number of qualified healthcare establishments (HCEs) had been registered and licensed by the PHC during an anti-quackery campaign. “So far, more than 49,000 HCEs have been registered, while 32,200 have been licensed by the PHC,” he said, adding that competent HCEs should immediately get PHC registration to ensure elimination of quackery in all its forms and manifestations.