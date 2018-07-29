CM stresses quality education, research

LAHORE : Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri called on Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari.

Promotion of higher education and research development were discussed in the meeting. The interim chief minister congratulated Dr Tariq Banuri on assuming the charge as the chairman of HEC.

The chief minister said the institutions of higher education play an active role in the development of economy and human resource, adding, “We have to bring public universities on a par with international standards.” He said focus on the quality education was needed for the consistent promotion of higher education and human resource. Pakistan can achieve several targets through quality higher education, he added.

He said educational institutions should also focus on the research development besides quality education.

He said favourable environment in the universities of the country was needed to attract students from abroad. The universities should use all possible resources for the promotion of higher education.

He said economic and social condition of the country could only be improved through promotion of higher education. The quality education is the only way to face challenges of poverty, unemployment and ignorance. He said the education system was being improved speedily for the promotion of higher education.

“Pakistan has talent, and we need to encourage our students. Education is key to success and bright future of Pakistan. We need to take right decisions for the promotion of higher education.”

He said research development could be promoted through effective direct links with agriculture, industry and livestock. He said the HEC had rendered valuable services for the supremacy of merit and improvement of academic standards.

grieved: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to collapse of roofs and other rain-related incidents in the province.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured people. The chief minister said the interim provincial government shared the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the rain-related incidents.