Sun July 29, 2018
National

July 29, 2018

Gilgit Skardu road opened to traffic

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit Skardu road has been restored for all type of traffic. According to a report quoting Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) sources, the road was hit by landslides near Ansar camp in Skardu this morning.

The workers of FWO removed slides debris from road side and restored traffic. Meanwhile, schedule flight of PIA between Islamabad and Gilgit remained cancelled on Saturday due to inclement weather condition for the last two days.

