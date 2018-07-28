3 Hindus elected from Muslim majority areas

KARACHI: First time in the history of Pakistan after the restoration of joint electorate system, three Hindu politicians -- one from National and two from Provincial Assembly seats -- elected from Muslim majority areas.

All the three Hindus belong to Pakistan People’s Party.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani has become the first ever Hindu elected on general seat of the National Assembly from NA-222 (Tharparkar). Dr Malani, according to the official results issued on Friday, was polled 106,630 votes while of GDA's Arbab Zakaullah could secure 87,261 votes. Dr Malani was also the first Hindu, who was elected on the general seat (then PS 61 Mithi) of provincial assembly in 2013 on PPP ticket. Dr Malani succeeded from the district Umerkot where Muslim population is 58 percent. Hari Ram Kishori Lal elected as member of the Provincial Assembly from Mirpurkhas city's PS-47 getting 33,400 votes defeating Mutihida Qaumi Movement candidate Mujeeb Haq who begged only 24,000 plus votes, in the area of 90 percent Muslim population. Guano Mal, former MPA of PPP on reserved seat, succeeded from Thano Bola Khan, district Jamshoro's PS 81 by defeating Jamshoro Ethad's Malak Changaiz Khan. Only 2,300 Hindu votes are registered out of 75,000 total votes in the constituency.