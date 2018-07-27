PMA urges winning parties to focus on public welfare

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressing its satisfaction with the peaceful polls in the country has urged all political parties to immediately divert their attention towards public welfare and national interests.

Secretary General PMA Dr Qaiser Sajjad, talking to APP on Thursday, felicitated the PTI on its success in the national election 2018 and hoped that the party would accord top priority to quality education and healthcare for the people across the country.

“As a basic step in this regard, an immediate ban be imposed on treatment abroad for all parliamentarians and government officials so that attention is paid to raise the standard of services at local facilities,” said the ENT surgeon.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad also requested the political parties forming their governments in the provinces to pay immediate attention towards basic health units (BHUs) and primary healthcare centers (PHCs).

“Urgent attention is needed and concerted efforts are required to promote concept of curative care encompassing clean air, proper sewerage system, easy accessibility to potable water so as to prevent eruption of diseases,” he said.

Prof Tipu Sultan, agreeing with Dr Qaiser, said urgent investment was needed in the prevention of diseases rather than curative side for which the provision of an efficient sanitation system and clean water must be accorded top priority.

The activists, highlighting the importance of strict implementation of the laws adopted by the parliamentarians, referred to a ban on gutka (a blend of hazardous chemicals), chalia (betel nuts) and sheesha (piped tobacco).