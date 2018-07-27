Businessmen pin hopes on PTI

KARACHI: Businessmen on Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which is leading the general election by a huge margin, would prioritise the economy to lead the country out of crisis and into a new era of economic dynamism, political stability, and respect for law and order.

“It is expected that the new government will pay special attention to the problems being suffered by the industrial community especially in Karachi,” officials from Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), said in a statement.

Siraj Kassam Teli, chairman BMG and former president KCCI, said they were optimistic that the PTI would keep all its commitments, particularly its pledge towards improving the infrastructure of Karachi and resolving the issues facing the business community of metropolis.

“It is not going to be an easy task, but PTI leader Imran Khan will have to express the intent, stay focused and have to honor all his commitments at any cost,” Teli said adding it would help restore the confidence of the entire business community of Karachi.

He added that if Khan actually proved to be the “man of his word” then he would earn KCCI’s full support and cooperation.