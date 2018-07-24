Relatives up against each other in NA-111

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: There are a few candidates whose relatives are contesting against them or their relatives are contesting from their opponent political parties in other constituencies in the forthcoming general elections.
In NA-111 (previous NA-92) Gojra, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich (ex-MNA) is contesting against his real elder brother and former MNA Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich who is the candidate of his own registered party Pakistan National Muslim League.
The NA-111's subordinate seat PP-118 (previous PP-84) ex-MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich is contesting as a candidate of his brother's (Amjad Warraich) own party Pakistan National Muslim League against his elder brother Ch Khalid Javed Warraich, who is simultaneously contesting from both NA-111 and PP-118 seats on the PML-N ticket.
In 2013 general elections, Fauzia Khalid Warraich, wife of Ch Khalid Javed Warraich, was a PML-N ticket-holder. She was defeated by her brother-in-law Bilal Asghar Warraich but as she is presently the chairperson of the district council, so in her place Ch Khalid Javed Warraich is himself contesting from PP-118 also.
From PP-119 (previous PP 85), renowned transport owner Ch Khalid Bashir (son of ex-MNA late Ch Bashir Khan) is a PTI ticket-holder while his cousin and former Punjab minister, Haji M Ishaq is contesting against him on the PPP ticket. It is pertinent to mention that Haji Ishaq is a PPP nominee for NA-111 too.
In NA-112 (previous NA-93) Toba Tek Singh, ex-MNA Chaudhry M Ashfaq is the candidate of PTI while his son-in-law and ex-MNA, Ch Asim Nazir is contesting as an independent candidate from NA-101 Faisalabad. Haji Junaid Anwaar Ch, former MNA, is the PML-N candidate from NA-112 while his cousin Majid Sattar's son-in-law Barrister Hammad Azhar (son of Punjab former governor Mian M Azhar) is contesting as a PTI ticket-holder from NA-126 Lahore.
Meanwhile, political observers believed that except NA-111 and its two subordinate seats PP-118 and PP-119 Gojra, one-to-one contest is expected across the district on all other two NA and all six PA seats.
In NA-112 Toba, close contest will take place between the two main contestants, PTI's Chaudhry M Ashfaq and PML-N's Haji Junaid Anwar Ch. However, PPP's ticket-holder and ex-Punjab minister, Begum Neelum Jabbar Ch is expected to get the third position.
In NA-113, there will be a tough contest between PTI's Riaz Fatyana and PML-N's Ch Asadur Rehman while PPP's ticket-holder Rana Nasim Kodha is likely to be on the number three.
In PP-118, a tough contest is expected between PML-N s Ch Khalid Javed Warraich, PTI s Ch Asad Zaman Cheema and Bilal Asghar Warraich of Pakistan National Muslim League. The PPP had not awarded ticket to any candidate.
In PP-119, a close contest is expected between PTI candidate Ch Khalid Bashir and PML-N ticket-holder and ex-MPA, Malik Abdul Qadeer Awan, however, PPP's Haji Ishaq and Pakistan National Muslim League's Ch Ahsan Ihsan Gujjar are also in the run.
In NA-113's subordinate seat PP-122, a tough contest is expected between PTI candidate Ashfa Fatyana, wife of Riaz Fatyana, and PML-N s ex-MPA Begum Nazia Raheel Gujjar. Independent candidate Nazia Raheel and PPP's Ch Zahoorul Haq are also contesting from this constituency.
In PP-123, close fight will take place between PTI's Sonia Ali Raza, daughter of late MPA Pir Ali Raza, and PML-N ticket-holder and ex-MPA Pir Ali Baba, nephew of former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. Independent candidate Irfanul Hassan and PPP's ticket-holder M Arif are also in the run for the upcoming elections.
