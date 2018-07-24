Reports being received…: Iranian oil okay, PSO importing substandard petrol, says CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday remarked there were complaints that the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was importing substandard oil, while the petrol (being smuggled) from Iran was up-to-the-mark.

However, the court was ascertaining the truth, he added. The chief justice gave these remarks when Smog Commission Chairperson Dr Parvez Hassan asked the apex court to set up a commission to monitor air pollution and smog in the province.

As the hearing started on a suo motu notice, the commission chairperson presented a comprehensive report on smog and air pollution in Lahore, saying the lone solid waste disposal unit, set up at Mehmood Booti, is inadequate to serve the purpose.

About 40 per cent of air pollution is produced by smoke, emitted by vehicles. Only four mobile units are available in Punjab to measure air pollution, whereas 40 are required in the province. Laws and departments have been made to control pollution, but enforcement of such laws is the biggest problem.

The chief justice directed the Punjab government to enforce the recommendations of Smog Commission in letter and spirit. He also directed Smog Commission Chairperson Dr Parvez Hassan to come up with a viable framework to implement the recommendations.

While hearing suo motu notice case about the treatment plants in public hospitals, the SC ordered for setting up 13 treatment plants at the earliest. The court adjourned hearing till August.