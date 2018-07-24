Support pledged to MMA candidate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Shehzada Mian Gul Adnan, a scion of royal family and nephew of Swat ruler of the former princely state, on Monday announced support to Muhammad Amin, Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate on the PK-5 seat. He said this after meeting Muhammad Amin at his residence. “Muhammad Amin has done great services for the welfare and development of the masses of the district. This is why I am supporting MMA candidate,” he said. He appealed to the masses to vote for the MMA candidate.
