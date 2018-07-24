Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Support pledged to MMA candidate

MINGORA: Shehzada Mian Gul Adnan, a scion of royal family and nephew of Swat ruler of the former princely state, on Monday announced support to Muhammad Amin, Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate on the PK-5 seat. He said this after meeting Muhammad Amin at his residence. “Muhammad Amin has done great services for the welfare and development of the masses of the district. This is why I am supporting MMA candidate,” he said. He appealed to the masses to vote for the MMA candidate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar