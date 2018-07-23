Presiding officers issued notice for skipping oath-taking

PESHAWAR: The district returning officer on Sunday issued notices to 250 presiding officers (PO) for not attending the oath-taking ceremony.

An official of the District Returning Officer (DRO ) office told The News up to 250 presiding officers, both male and female teachers, remained absent from the oath-taking ceremony.

He said the presiding officers were absent despite the fact that the elections were around the corner.

The official said NADRA officials were here for installing Result Transmission System in the mobile sets of the presiding officers.

The District Returning Officer asked the relevant police stations to ensure the presence of the presiding officers on Monday or else legal action under Election Act 2017 would be initiated against them.

It is pertinent to mention that this time the Election Commission of Pakistan has been empowered in the Election Act 2017 to take action and suspend the teachers and other employees if they refused the duty. It is followed by departmental proceedings against them.