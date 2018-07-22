Despite Raja report...: Imran repeats Khatam-e-Nabuwwat amendment issue

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan in his address in Jhelum once again leveled false allegation of amending a ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwwat’ (SAW) related clause whereas the official record of the Senate and Raja Zafarul Haq committee report proved beyond an iota of doubt that PTI opposed undoing of a controversial change in the law even when the issue was highlighted.

PTI chief Imran Khan said during Jhelum address on Wednesday that former government amended the ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwwat’ (SAW) clause to please some foreign powers. PTI chief has also been demanding making Raja Zafarul Haq committee report public in the rallies. It is however interesting that Raja Zafarul Haq committee report declares in categorical terms when PML-N supported a resolution of JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah to undo the controversial change in ‘Khatam-e-Nabuwwat’ (SAW) clause, PTI openly opposed Hamdullah’s move and failed the motion.

The relevant part of Raja Zafarul Haq committee report reads, (o) “It was not till the Bill was taken for consideration in the Senate on September 22, 2017, that Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah of JUI-F moved an amendment inter-alia to Clause 110 relating to the declaration for restoration of the expressions “on oath” and “solemnly swear”.

(p) Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq supported the amendment moved by Senator Hafiz Hamdullah. However, it was defeated by vote 34–13, when put to vote as opposition members from PPP and PTI opposed it,” reads the Raja Zafarul Haq committee report.

According to the Senate record, the para-7 of minutes of the 89th meeting of the sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms reads, “Form XXIII (return of election expenses) Form XXIIIA (affidavit to be sworn by a candidate) and Form XXVII (statement of accounts in respect of political parties): The sub-committee decided that XXXXX, XXXXX and XXXXX MNAs may redraft Forms XXIII, XXIIIA and XXVII. The redrafted forms may be submitted in the next meeting of the committee.

It is unknown as to why PTI chief Imran Khan is raising this issue repeatedly despite the fact that his party’s role is very clear in bringing and then defending this controversial clause.