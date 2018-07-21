Implementation of Shariah key to resolve issues: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that implementation of Shariah is the only way to resolve issues and secure future of the country.

Speaking at a public gathering at Paharpur Stadium here, he said the agents of Jews were out to change the Islamic identity of the country and people should support the MMA candidates to foil their nefarious designs.

The MMA leaders including its vice-president Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Ramazan Tauqeer, former lawmaker Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Makhdoom Mureed Kazim and others were also present on the occasion. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country was created in the name of Islam and its legislation should be as per the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.