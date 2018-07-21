Lahore bag Inter-District Punjab U-16 Boys C’ship trophy

LAHORE: Lahore won the Inter-District Under-16 Punjab Boys Championship by finishing first in five disciplines out of seven on the final day of the competitions on Friday.

Lahore boys grabbed first position in badminton, hockey, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Shaeikhupura and Nankana Sahib got top spot in volleyball and football respectively.

Lahore finished on top with 5 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze medals and 180 points followed by Sheikhupura with 1 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze and 130 points, Kasur with 1 silver, 6 bronze and 80 points and Nankana Sahib with 1 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze and 100 points.

Lahore dethroned Kasur by a huge margin of 6-3 in the final of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship hockey event at Mini Hockey Stadium on Friday. It’s worth mentioning that Lahore Division Inter-District U-16 Boys Championship is being organised with the collaboration of sports associations under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’. Both Lahore and Kasur teams exhibited magnificent hockey and won big applaud from crowd for their clever dodging and moves. Lahore’s Abdul Mannan struck two goals while Haseeb, Ali Ansaar, Abdul Qayum and Murtaza netted one goal each for the winning team. M Ateeq, Moeez and Zohaib contributed one goal apiece for the losing side.

Sheikhupura outplayed Nankana Sahib 4-0 to clinch the third position in the championship. Kabeer Ahmed stole the show with three-goal performance while the 4 th goal was scored by Abdur Rehman. Nankana boys failed to tackle Sheikhupura’s aggressive forwards and conceded four goals. The title of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys volleyball went to Sheikhupura which upset strong Lahore team in the final match played at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Sheikhupura won the title clash with clear margin of 2-0. They won both the sets by 25-16 and 25-19. Kasur clinched the third position in the championship by overwhelming Nankana Sahib by 25-11 and 25-9.

Following is the final position table Game First, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

Badminton; Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Football; Nankana, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Hockey; Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana , Table, tennis; Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana, Taekwondo; Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana

Volleyball; Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Nankana, Wrestling; Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana.