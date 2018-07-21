Macron under fire as security aide detained in assault inquiry

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron, trying to curb the most damaging scandal of his presidency so far, on Friday fired a top security aide who has been taken into custody after videos emerged showing him strike a young man during a demonstration in Paris in May.

The Elysee Palace said that Alexandre Benalla, 26, would be dismissed after “new elements” emerged in the case, namely that he is suspected of unlawfully receiving police surveillance footage in a bid to clear his name. A source close to the inquiry said that three police officers, including two high-ranking officials, have been suspended on suspicion of providing the footage to Benalla. He is facing charges of violence by a public official, impersonating a police officer and complicity in unauthorised use of surveillance footage, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Opposition lawmakers blocked proceedings in parliament on Friday to demand explanations, with some saying Interior Minister Gerard Collomb’s job is on the line if he knew about the incident but kept quiet about it.

Collomb, who has already confirmed that Benalla had “no right to intervene”, will appear before a Senate panel for questioning on Tuesday.A source close to the inquiry said Friday that Macron’s cabinet chief, Patrick Strzoda, had been questioned by investigators on Thursday.

The scandal erupted Wednesday when French daily Le Monde published a video taken by smartphone showing Benalla, wearing a riot police helmet and surrounded by officers, manhandling and striking a protester during a May 1 demonstration.