Neck and neck contest in NA-136 likely

LAHORE: A tough competition is expected in NA-136 as Malik Afzal Khokhar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Malik Asad Khokhar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are contesting in this constituency, The News has learnt.

According to a survey conducted by The News, in upcoming election on July 25, both the PML-N and the PTI candidates are equally famous in their constituencies and the voters support is equally divided for both parties candidates. Most of the posh areas of NA-136 are in the favour of PTI while the rest (rural areas) and under-developed areas voters are on the PML-N side.

According to the last delimitations, this constituency was divided into NA-128 and NA-129. The total population of this constituency is 494,971. Total voters are 298,747. Male voters are 174,214 and female voters are 124,533.

Major parties candidates for NA-136 are included the PML-N candidates PP-172 Mirza Javaid, PP-171 Col ® Rana Tariq while from PTI candidates in NA-136, PP-171 Rana Javaid, PP-172 Khalid Muhammad Gujar. Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party: Jameel Munj NA-136, PP-171 Arshad Mehmood Lodhi, PP-172 Akhtar Siyaal are contesting election from NA-136 while MMA and other religious parties include Tehreek-e-Labaik: NA-136 Muhammad Ahmad Majeed, PP-171 Haji Muhammad Nawaz Guddu, PP-172 Rana Arshad. Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal: Chaudhry Nizam-ud-Din Meo from NA-136, PP-171 Ghulam Hussain Baloch, PP-172 Dr Rehmat Ali Sheikh. Prominent independent candidates are included Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Safdar Ali Numberdar from PP-172.

This constituency comprised of Tehsil Raiwind and 12 union councils. In PP-172, following areas include Raiwind city, Raiwind Kalan, Jia Bagha, Araiyan Pind, Otara, Pajiyan, Manga Mandi, Chuhng, Izmir Town, Hayatabad, Mohlanwal, Ali Hussain Abad, Maraka, Bahria Town, Shamakay Bhattiyan, Jilyana Pind, Sundar, Lodhray, Kamas Pind, Bhoobatiyan, Lakhowal.

In PP-171, Manga Mandi, Rangeelpur, Talaab Saraye, Sultan Kay, Sham Kay Bhattiyan, Chuhng, Mohlanwal areas are included. This constituency has Meo, Jutt, Rajpoot, Arayain, Malik and Gujar cast in majority. And people are more in the favour of the PTI.

Majority of the voters of PTI believes that the PTI is likely to win from NA-136 because Malik Afzal Khokhar won last two elections from this constituency on the PML-N ticket. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Chaudhry Gulzar Gujjar and Afzal Khokhar have been rivals for last five years.

Many development works have been done for last five years but all the projects are controversial in terms of corruption.

Raiwind is the hometown of Nawaz Sharif. There are only four police stations in this constituency and the crime rate is very high. Smuggling, drugs and sale of alcohol is normal in this area. There are many factories and only one big hospital which is now handed over to Indus Company; four rural health centres; two public colleges, one for girls and the other for boys, whereas, five big private universities in the area.

In 2002 elections, In NA-128 Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar of Pakistan People’s Party defeated Sardar Kamil Umar of the PML-N. Zaheer Abbas Khokhar got 31,175 and Sardar Kamil Umar got 29,682 votes.

From NA-129 Habibullah of Pakistan Muslim League-Q defeated Kamil Umar of the PML-N by getting 39,240 votes. Kamil Umar was able to get only 20111 votes.

Abdul Rasheed Bhatti from Pakistan People’s Party won by getting 24,607 votes from PP-161, whereas Afzal Khokhar of the PML-N won from PP-160. While in Election 2008, Malik Afzal Khokhar won from NA-128 by getting 65,727 votes. Karamat Ali Khokhar from Pakistan People’s Party remained the runner-up candidate by scoring 37,608 votes.

From NA-129, Tariq Shabbir Advocate of Pakistan People’s Party won by getting 36,604 votes. Habibullah Warraich of Pakistan Muslim League-Q scored 29,058 votes and remained the runner-up candidate.

From PP-161, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan of the PML-N and from PP-160 Rana Mubashir Iqbal of the PML-N won.

In Election 2013, Malik Afzal Khokhar from NA-128 won by getting 122,464 votes and Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar from PTI remained the runner-up by getting 78,295 votes.

Shahbaz Sharif won from NA-129 and vacant the seat after that Shazia Mubashir won in by-polls.