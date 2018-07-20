Pak participation suffers blow

ISLAMABAD: The government has left Pakistan’s participation in team and individual events in doubt as it has decided to sponsor only 140 of the 390 members for the Asian Games starting in the Indonesian city of Jakarta on August 18.

The surprising decision by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has left the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) high and dry.

“We have decided to convene a meeting on Monday to discuss this important matter. The POA has already sent by name entries to the organisers and it would now be difficult to withdraw it. The government decision has left us high and dry,” POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood when contacted said.

He said besides officials of the sports federations’, the POA has also invited government representatives to attend Monday’s meeting. “It is a matter of national prestige. We have already sent entries and the organisers have already allocated space according to our requirement. We have to pay them for our boarding/lodging and other facilities accordingly. We cannot turn our backs now,” he said.

Team sports including hockey, football, squash, volleyball, kabaddi and baseball would make up the number which the government has decided to sponsor. “What will happen to the athletes/players of individual sports? There are several other sports in which Pakistan is slated to compete. We have finalised a contingent of around 400 members. Those sports and sports federations which are affiliated with the government should get financial backing,” he said.

The Pakistan Sports Board had earlier indicated that the government would back 300 members. “The ministry has now cut down the size to 140. We have communicated the message to the POA,” a PSB official when contacted said.