Victorious Pak disabled cricket team honoured

KARACHI: The Karachi Press Club (KPC) hosted a reception in the honour of the victorious Pakistan team which defeated England in the physically disability tri series played in the United Kingdom recently.

Ahmed Khan Malik, President, KPC, recognised the efforts of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) for having facilitated its players and earning laurels for the country by winning the tri-series held at Worcestershire.

He lauded the Pakistan team for proving to the best in the world despite all the problems and the challenges with each player having contributed to the success through their excellent game, hard work, dedication and above all, never-ending determination.

Assuring the support of their club, the KPC President hoped that the PDCA officials will continue to promote the game for the disabled people in future.The victorious Pakistan disabled team captain, Nihar Alam, in his speech, dedicated the triumph in England to the martyrs of the recent blasts in Peshawar and Mastung.

Speaking on the occasion, Amiruddin Ansari, the team manager and Honorary Secretary, PDCA, thanked the sponsors for having facilitated Pakistan’s participation in the tri-series.He praised the leadership qualities of skipper Nihar Alam and also highlighted the individual performance of the team members.

At the end, the PDCA officials and the members of the Pakistan disabled cricket team were presented ajraks and shields by Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, Honorary Secretary, KPC.