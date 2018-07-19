Man dies in accident

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Shafiqabad area on Wednesday.

Victim Qayum of Shafiqabad was crossing a road when the rashly-driven car hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Road accidents: Total 837 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours. Six people were killed and 567 badly injured in the road accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 372 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.

traffic violations: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 193 cases on various traffic violations. PHP teams arrested four persons on charges of wheelie doing, 36 for using prohibited gas cylinders, two for begging, two for being drunk and two men for displaying arms.

CTO: The cheif traffic officer (CTO) visited Gulberg Public Facilitation Centre on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements made for the citizens regarding the provision of driving licences. He appreciated the performance of the centre incharge and the subordinates. The CTO also visited the traffic sectors of Gulberg, Township and Green Town to check the flow of traffic on roads.