SHC CJ orders deciding election issues in two days

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Tuesday directed the office of the court to prepare a list of election-related cases of candidates against the rejection or acceptance of their nomination papers and place them before the available benches for decisions within two days. He observed that there was likelihood that some petitions/applications relating to election matters against the rejection or the acceptance of nomination papers might hamper the electoral process in certain constituencies.
