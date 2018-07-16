Root urges England to remain ‘ruthless’ against India

LONDON: Joe Root insisted England must stay “ruthless” when they go in search of a One-day International series victory over India at his Headingley home ground on Tuesday.

Root’s well-constructed 113 laid the platform for an 86-run win at Lord’s on Saturday that saw England square the three-match contest at 1-1.His innings, allied to fifties from captain Eoin Morgan (53) and David Willey (50 not out) helped England post a total of 322 for seven.

India could only manage 236 all out in reply as they batted out their full 50 overs, with England fast bowler Liam Plunkett taking four for 46.Victory saw England remain at number one, with India second, in the International Cricket Council men’s ODI standings.

It was a win made all the more satisfying by the fact England, the 2019 World Cup hosts, had suffered an eight-wicket drubbing in Thursday’s series-opener at Trent Bridge. “That ruthless side of the ODI team really came out today (Saturday),” said Test skipper Root. “And we’re seeing it more and more.”

“Hopefully we can back that up and finish the series off now,” added Root after his first century at this level since March.England were faltering at 239 for six but Willey picked a good time to make his maiden ODI half-century, with his innings coming during a quickfire seventh-wicket stand of 83 with Yorkshire team-mate Root.

“David came in and took a lot of pressure off me, to help us turn in what was at least a par score, so it was a fabulous effort from him,” said Root.Root was dropped recently from England’s Twenty20 team and there have been suggestions that his brand of patient accumulation is no longer suited to the modern one-day game.But when it comes to rebuilding an innings, there appears little wrong with Root’s approach. “Ultimately you’ve just got to trust your game and trust your technique.”

England won toss

England

J J Roy c Yadav b Kuldeep 40

J M Bairstow b Kuldeep 38

J E Root run out 113

*E J G Morgan c Dhawan b Kuldeep 53

B A Stokes c Dhoni b Pandya 5

†J C Buttler c Dhoni b Yadav 4

M M Ali c Sharma b Chahal 13

D J Willey not out 50

Extras (lb 1, nb 2, w 3) 6

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 322

Did not bat: A U Rashid, L E Plunkett, M A Wood

Fall: 1-69, 2-86, 3-189, 4-203, 5-214, 6-239, 7-322

Bowling: Yadav 10-0-63-1; Kaul 8-0-59-0; Pandya 10-0-70-1; Chahal 10-0-43-1; Kuldeep 10-0-68-3; Raina 2-0-18-0

India

R G Sharma b Wood 15

S Dhawan c Stokes b Willey 36

*V Kohli lbw b Ali 45

K L Rahul c Buttler b Plunkett 0

S K Raina b Rashid 46

†M S Dhoni c Stokes b Plunkett 37

H H Pandya c Buttler b Plunkett 21

U T Yadav st Buttler b Rashid 0

Kuldeep Yadav not out 8

S Kaul lbw b Plunkett 1

Y S Chahal c Stokes b Willey 12

Extras (lb 2, w 13) 15

Total (all out, 50 overs) 236

Fall: 1-49, 2-57, 3-60, 4-140, 5-154, 6-191, 7-192, 8-215, 9-217, 10-236

Bowling: Wood 5-0-31-1; Willey 10-0-48-2; Plunkett 10-1-46-4; Stokes 5-0-29-0; Ali 10-0-42-1; Rashid 10-0-38-2

Result: England won by 86 runs

Man of the Match: Joe Root (England)

Umpires: Alex Wharf (England) and Bruce Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: David Boon (Australia)