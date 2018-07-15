Tough competition likely in main races today

LAHORE: Seven races of Ceaser plate are going to be held here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with last three of them being the races to watch. Satpara, Blue Max and Atlantis are the favourites in fifth, sixth and seventh race respectively. But they will be having tough competition from their rival horses.

The opening race of the day is for the non favourite and newly entered horses and stakes will be on those who are believed by the pundits are the one seems fit in the lot. The first race which is of 800 metres is in class VII and Division V. from among the nine participants, Da Vinci, Zil Prince, Dancing Boy and Palwasha are prominent names.

The second class VII and division V B race has 14 competitors who will be running for 800-metre distance. The two five years aged Janab and Killing Eyes are believed to be taking the first two positions while Tiger Jutt, a two years younger pony may surprise the pundits. The third race of 16 horses in class VII and division V A and Uzalr Prince, a pony of four years is believed better off of all while its closest rival would be Dance of Life and Sweet Miracle is expected for a surprise run.

The fourth division IV race with 13 participants would be a contest to watch between Golra Pride, Chan Punjabi and Safdar Princess with the former being the favourite for a win.

The fifth race is for division II and III with 18 horses fighting for the top slot but Satpara, Neell The Great and Punjabi Munda are expected to take the first three positions. And from among these three Satpara is favourite to win. The sixth race is of division-I horses and from among the field of nine, Blue Max is expected to win the race. Gondol Prince and Bajwa Choice are the other two who may make their presence felt.

The final race of the day will be of 1100 metres and this class VI and division I, II, III and IV is the toughest for the favourites Atlantis for win, Sublime for a place and Salam-e-Dera for a surprise performance from the field of 12 horses.

Races details:

First race: Open field with no favourites.

Participants: Da Vinci, Push The Lin, Aye Rukhsar, Zil Prince, Khudu, Dubai Marina, London Queen, Dancing Baby, Palwasha

Second race: win Janab, place Killing Eyes and fluke Tiger Jutt

Other participants: Danial Bryan, Head Line, Almas Choice, Kahkashan, Love Master, Great Poma, Meri Tasveer, Mehmoor Princess, Ramak Queen, Rinken Gulbahar, Leeza Princess

Third race: win Uzalr Prince, place Dance of Life and fluke Sweet Miracle

Other participants: Fair Love, Sweet Miracle, High Jacker, Jil Prince, Sonay Ki Chlrya, Dil-e-Arzoo, Punjabi Sultan, Baa Murad, Lovey Dovey, Johncena, Bet Of The Day, Alex, Grey Invader, Baa Aytbar

Fourth race: win Golra Pride, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Safdar Princess

Other participants: Meri Sahiba, Bright Life, Chan Punjabi, Gohat Prince, Petra, Babbu Prince, Desert Rain, Neeli De Malika, Warning Shot, Furious, Golra Pride, Baa Wafa

Fifth race: win Satpara, place Neell The Great and fluke Punjabi Munda

Other participants: Fancy Boy, Lisbon, Sultan-e-Moazzam, Butt The Great, Jungle Da Master, Golden Pound, Warning News, Big Foot, Hide Out, Saybame-Bhakkar, Sweet Sania, Lady Niba, Buzkushi, High Speed, Dil De Ruba

Sixth race: win Blue Max, place Gondol Prince and fluke Bajwa Choice

Other participants: Nadaan, Banjo, Aie Desert, The Mighty Punkit, No Conflict, Fakhr-e-Golra

Seventh race: win Atlantis, place Sublime and fluke Salam-e-Dera

Other participants: Malik’s Love, Multan One, Natalia, Nanook, Atlantic Prince, Sinner, Battle Front, Rashk-e-Oamar, Sparking, Carry On Jutta.