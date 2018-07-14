ECP summons Nacta for briefing on security threats

ISLAMABAD: Apparently alarmed by a string of gory acts, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta)’s officials for a briefing Saturday (today) on security threats to political leaders and contesting candidates.

“The election commission directed Nacta's national coordinator to appear before the election commission and briefing at 11:00am to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan and the members over security threats being faced by politicians and candidates,” an EC spokesman said, following the attack on caravan of ex-chief minister and candidate of JUI-Fazl Akram Khan Durrani.

The Election Commission said, “The competent authority has desired to be briefed on security threats in relation to various political persons and prevailing security situation.”

The chief election commissioner strongly condemned the attack near the convoy of Durrani in Bannu earlier in the day, and he sought a report into the incident from the caretaker chief minister, inspector general of police and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He has already directed the federal and provincial governments to take steps to create a peaceful and favourable atmosphere for the elections and provide security to all candidates without any discrimination, providing level-playing field to all contestants.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should explain why adequate security steps were not taken despite repeated instructions from the election commission to ensure security of candidates," he was quoted as saying.

Afterwards, he expressed grief over the attack on contesting candidate Siraj Raisani and others in Mastung and condoled with the families of the victims.

He vehemently condemned the assault. He sought report from the caretaker chief minister Balochistan, inspector general of police and chief secretary of the province, as to why adequate security was notbeing provided to contesting candidates despite repeated directions by the election commission.

Meanwhile, the commission has declared more than 17,000 polling stations in the country as extremely sensitive. According to the data shared by the election commission, a total of 5,487 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive in Punjab and Islamabad; 5,878 polling stations in Sindh; 3,874 in KP and 1,768 in Balochistan.

The election commission has reminded all political parties to submit statement of their accounts for the last financial by August 29. Political parties are required to submit consolidated statements containing annual income and expenses, sources of funds and assets and liabilities. Party heads of the concerned political parties have been asked to submit the statements of accounts of their parties duly audited by a charted accountant.