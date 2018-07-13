Man shot dead over minor issue

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Chak 258/RB, Dijkot, on Thursday. Accused Mian Sajid shot dead Sufian and injured his brother Ramazan over an issue of keeping pigeons at the roof. Safian and Ramzan had established a pigeons net at the roof of their house. Mian Sajid objected the installation of the net. The issue led to an exchange of harsh words among them and on the day of the incident Sajid shot dead Sufian and injured Ramazan.