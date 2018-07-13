Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man shot dead over minor issue

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Chak 258/RB, Dijkot, on Thursday. Accused Mian Sajid shot dead Sufian and injured his brother Ramazan over an issue of keeping pigeons at the roof. Safian and Ramzan had established a pigeons net at the roof of their house. Mian Sajid objected the installation of the net. The issue led to an exchange of harsh words among them and on the day of the incident Sajid shot dead Sufian and injured Ramazan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar