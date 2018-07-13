Asian Games: Sidra replaces Ijaz in Pakistan Taekwondo squad

KARACHI: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has replaced unfit Ijaz Ahmed with Shehzadi Saeeda Sidra Batool in the six-member national squad which has already been announced for the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Ijaz had got injured in a road accident a few days ago.Sidra, from Army, will play in -49kg in the continental event.Shahzeb Khan (-57kg), Haroon Khan (-63kg), Mohammad Iqbal (-68kg), Aneela Ayesha (-49kg) and Nimra Wasiq (-53kg) are the other members of the squad.

Sidra is a national champion in her weight category and was part of Pakistan’s squad in the Islamic Games held in Baku last year.The national taekwondo camp is in progress in Islamabad under the supervision of Korean coach Sung Jae Lee.

PTF president Col Waseem is hopeful about Pakistan’s medal chances in the tough competitions which will see the world’s top-ranked fighters.“I hope we will win some medals,” Waseem said.