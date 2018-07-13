Leaders urged tofollow Liaquat Ali Khan

LAHORE: Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal on Thursday said our leaders should follow the footsteps of our first Prime Minister Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan.

Speaking as chief guest at the 12th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan which was held on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Council on The Mall, she shared her views with main focus on human rights. She highlighted the doctrines of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal with the purpose to educate the audience.

She told the audience that our leaders should be like our first Prime Minister Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan. She said our leaders should follow his footsteps. Furthermore, she appreciated the idea of Gosha-e-Gayan and other LAC’s cultural activities for the promotion of art and culture.

She said Quaid-e-Azam always warned the nation against nepotism but unfortunately we can see it everywhere nowadays. She said we never forget what father of the nation said to us. She quoted a saying of Quaid-e-Azam “You have to stand guard over the development and maintenance of Islamic democracy, Islamic social justice and the equality of manhood in your own native soil.”

The audience admired her views on the topics of human rights and democracy. People from different walks of life attended the session. At the end of the session, Alhamra Arts Council’s executive director, Capt Atta Muhammad thanked Justice (R) Nasira Javed and said that this is our pride that today we have a lady like her who was one of the first five female lawyers in Pakistan who were elevated to high court judges. He said, “People like her are our pride.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari was also present at the event. IPE status: A ceremony was organised at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Thursday to celebrate the success of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on attaining International Professional Engineer (IPE) status. With IPE status Pakistani engineers will be equal to any other professional engineers in the world market.

Chairman PEC Engr Dr Jawed Salim Qureshi was the chief guest of the ceremony. Deans of all faculties, Chairpersons of all teaching departments, Heads of non-teaching Departments and coordinators of all campuses accompanied by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid were present.

Dr Jawed Salim Qureshi termed the IPE status a matter of prestige and honour for people from engineering disciplines and Pakistan. Pakistan was among 19 countries having this honour, he added.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid appreciated the efforts of PEC for achieving this milestone. It puts a lot of responsibility on us to work hard and maintain the standards of quality education, he added.