July 09, 2018
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Nowshera declared most sensitive district

NOWSHERA: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mardan Range Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has said that Nowshera has been declared the most sensitive district.

He added a special security plan had been devised to foil any terror bid during the polls in the district.

Talking to reporters at the Police Headquarters here, the DIG said the police force was taking measures to hold the polls peacefully. “Nowshera has 572 polling stations out of which 189 are highly sensitive,” said Akhtar Hayat.

He added that 1,300 cops would be deployed for the security purposes.

“The Pak Army, Frontier Constabulary and law-enforcement agencies will support the police to carry out the security responsibility,” he said.

