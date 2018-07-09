Total lunar eclipse on 27th

Islamabad : It'll be a total lunar eclipse in parts of the world, including Pakistan, towards the end of the current month.

According to experts, the moon will pass straight through the earth's shadow on July 27 causing a total lunar eclipse.

The total eclipse will be the longest of the century for lasting around four hours. The earth will completely block the sunlight on the surface of the moon for around two hours.

The eclipse will be visible to the people of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. North America will miss it out entirely.

The last lunar eclipse earlier this year, January 31 to be exact, called the Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse, had lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

The experts said the next total lunar eclipse would occur in January next year lasting one hour and two minutes.