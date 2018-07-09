Mon July 09, 2018
Islamabad

July 9, 2018

Workshop

Rawalpindi : E.Library workshop on d-space software was held under the auspices of Pakistan Library Club, at e.Library Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Sher Afzal Khan from (Air University librarian) trained the librarians who came from different institutions. On the occasion chief guest of this training workshop, Syed Gayoor Hussain Director National Library of Pakistan congratulated the responsible persons on arranging such a successful and informative workshop and expected to organize more workshops in future.

