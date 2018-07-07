Brazil’s Supreme Court removes labour minister day after execs arrested

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil´s Supreme Court has removed the nation´s labor minister from his post at the request of prosecutors, lawyers for the official said on Thursday, just a day after authorities arrested multiple high-ranking executives in a separate graft sting.

The court removed Helton Yomura temporarily at the request of federal prosecutors who are investigating a wide-ranging corruption scheme in which politicians and labor officials allegedly offered fraudulent union licenses in exchange for kickbacks. In a statement, federal prosecutors said they executed search warrants in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil´s Federal District, taking three people into custody. Yomura was a “target” of the investigation, they said, without offering any further details.