Fri July 06, 2018
July 6, 2018

Hope in 2018

Young people in Pakistan barely show interest in politics. The Pakistani nation has had enough of the same faces that do nothing substantial for the welfare of the people. It is time for young people to be on the frontline. Young politicians have the enthusiasm and vision to work for the progress of the country.

In addition, the following points should be kept in mind when voting in the upcoming elections. Vote for the one who will work to uplift the education sector. Vote for the one who provide quality healthcare services. Vote for the one who will resolve the water crisis. Vote for the one who will reduce the rate of poverty. Vote for the one who ensure that all recruitments – in both public and private sectors – are based on merit.

Dolat Chandani

Karachi

