MTA girls clinch Shahlyla Baloch football title

LAHORE: Model Town Academy (MTA) girls team won Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Championship after they defeated Karachi Kickers 2-1 in the final match here on Wednesday.

Model Town Football Academy started aggressively at City School Sports Complex Ground. Anoshay scored in the 19th minute. Later, no team could succeed in the first half. Noor made it 2-0 in the 57th minute of the game. Karachi Kickers fought hard for comeback. Kainat netted the ball in the last moments but the only goal was not enough.

Winner team was awarded Rs 300,000 with trophy. Runner-up bagged Rs 200,000. Third position holder Diya club received Rs 100,000. Model Town Academy was also selected for fair play trophy and Rs 40,000. Best player of the tournament Alina (Islamabad FA) got 40,000.

Top scorer Aliya (MTFA) and best goalkeeper Nida (Karachi kickers) received 30,000 each.

Chief Guest Lt. Col. (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi General Secretary Pakistan Football Federation along with President Pakistan Football Referee Association Mian Abdul Bari and General Secretary PFRA Ch. Rasheed and Director Finance PFF Nadia Naqvi, Maj (r) Jahangir Khan lodhi, Director Competition PFF Sajjad Mehmood and Mian Rizwan President District Football Association Lahore distributed prizes to the teams and top performers of the championship.