SC seeks specific date for opening road in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought a specific date from a security organisation for removing the blockade from the main road in the federal capital.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the appeal filed by Secretary Defence against the order passed by Islamabad High Court (IHC), directing the organisation to clear roadblock. A single-member IHC bench of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on June 22 directed the organisation to clear road within four weeks.

Defence secretary however, challenged the order of learned IHC before the Supreme Court, contending that the IHC did not have the authority or jurisdiction to take up suo motu notices and rule on such matters. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suspended the verdict, passed by IHC with the ruling that the learned high court does not have the jurisdiction of taking suo motu notices. Chief Justice however, directed Additional Attorney General Nayab Gardezi to inquire the organization as to why it had erected blockades on the road, which is part of Islamabad's master plan. The chief justice directed the law officer to submit before the court the master plan and explain why the organisation had erected blockade on the road and also get the specific date for removing the said blockade.

The chief justice recalled that the court had issued directives for removing blockades and encroachments all over the country hence the organisation is not exempted from that order.

The chief justice directed the law officer to call the head of the organisation adding that the road has to be opened as the blockade erected over there causing trouble for the public. The chief justice questioned as to why the court orders were not implemented.

Additional Attorney General however, submitted that the road was closed in lieu of security issues. He contended that after closing the road, they have built an alternative too for the public, allotted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in writing.

Chief Justice however, told the law officer that the court had issued order for removing encroachments/blockades some three months back.

Meanwhile, the court directed Additional Attorney General to seek instructions as to when the said road will be opened for public and adjourned further hearing until Friday.