GPO Chowk Continued from page 13

The unsealed duct became cause of erosion of subsoil, leading to formation of cavity under the road and causing overall collapse. A cavity measuring 15m x 12m x 6m was formed as a result.

The LDA DG said that several damage control measures were taken overnight, including immediate deployment of human resource, blockage of drain water by raising embankment all around the ditch and plugging the PTCL ducts from their chambers. She concluded that the road was opened to traffic now.