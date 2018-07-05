Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

GPO Chowk Continued from page 13

The unsealed duct became cause of erosion of subsoil, leading to formation of cavity under the road and causing overall collapse. A cavity measuring 15m x 12m x 6m was formed as a result.

x
Advertisement

The LDA DG said that several damage control measures were taken overnight, including immediate deployment of human resource, blockage of drain water by raising embankment all around the ditch and plugging the PTCL ducts from their chambers. She concluded that the road was opened to traffic now.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar