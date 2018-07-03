Wozniacki left hoarse by WC drama

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Wimbledon second seed Caroline Wozniacki shouted herself hoarse watching Denmark bow out of the football World Cup, she revealed after breezing through her first round match on Monday. Wozniacki, a keen football fan, was left feeling a little croaky after going through the roller-coaster of her homeland’s second round knock-out match with Croatia. A 1-1 draw after extra time, Croatia won 3-2 on penalties Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals. Wozniacki had special praise for Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, the man of the match, who pulled off a string of saves to keep the Danes’ hopes alive. “I lost my voice a little bit last night from the screaming, the ups and the downs, the excitement and it was definitely a tough loss but they did their best,” the world number two said.
