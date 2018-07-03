Panic among teachers over dual nationality details

Islamabad : The teachers of many model colleges became panic-struck on Monday after their principals were told by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) authorities to produce the dual nationality details of staff members without few hours.

The information is to be submitted to the Supreme Court in line with its orders.

In separate 'most immediate' communications sent in by special messengers in the morning, the FDE asked the Islamabad model colleges of F-7/2, F-7/4, G-10/4, Humak, I-8/3, I-14/3, Bharakaho, H-9, F-10/4, Sihala, H-8/4 and H-8 to furnish before the end of office hours the information regarding dual nationality of BPS-17 staff members and their spouses.

The employees not filing information were warned of disciplinary action and Rs20,000 fine in line with the Supreme Court orders.

As the information was sought on stamp paper duly verified by a notary public, panic spread among staff members, including teachers.

They wondered how they could furnish the sought-after information on stamp paper on such a short notice.

The teachers complained that many of them failed to furnish stamp papers, while many of their colleagues didn't even get the communication for being out of city. They also complained about profiteering by stamp paper sellers.