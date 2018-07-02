RDA approves Rs 6,015 million budget

Rawalpindi: The Finance Sub-Committee of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) approved Rs6,015 million budget of the civic body’s for the year 2018-19.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, Director General (DG), RDA. Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Adman & Finance, RDA, Junaid Taj Bhatti, Dy Director Finance, RDA, Saima Ghafoor, P&D, Amjad Ayub, Deputy District Accounts Officer and Tariq Mehmood, HUD&PHED attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that total outlay of RDA budget for fiscal year 2018-19 was Rs6015 million. Out of the total allocation the major portion of Rs5751 million has been allocated for the development work including remodelling of Double Road, IJP Road Junction, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs1,000 million. Dualisation of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs98 million. Construction/widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs125 million, Remodelling of Ammar Chowk, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs675 million, Mareer Chowk Rawalpindi underpass at an expected cost of Rs1,000 million, dualisaion of Dhoke Hasu Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost Rs675 million, dualisaion of Dhoke Mangtal Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost Rs375 million and construction of pedestrian bridge at Airport Road at an expected cost Rs56 million during this fiscal year.