Ambreen Swati to contest as independent

MANSEHRA: Ambreen Swati has announced to contest general elections for NA-13 as an independent candidate after the returning officer accepted the cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket to her on the demand of party head Imran Khan.

Ghulam Abbas, the returning officer for NA-13 handed over the PTI ticket cancellation order to Ambreen Swati after counsels for Ms Swati and PTI completed their arguments.

“Though I have been deprived of party ticket, I am still in the race as PTI workers are with me and I would secure this seat and present it as a gift to Imran Khan,” she told reporters outside the court. She said that she would never hesitate to withdraw her nomination papers if the party could field its own contender at that highly important constituency.

Also, in the day the returning officers of two national and five provincial assemblies’ constituencies awarded symbols to all 87 contenders.

According to final lists issued by respective returning officers as many as 14 contenders are in the run for NA-13, 11 for NA-14. According to the lists 12 candidates are in the run for PK-30, 13 for PK-31, 12 for PK-32, 13 PK-33 and 11 contenders on PK-34.