Ex-PTI woman MPA accuses party leaders of selling tickets

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former lawmaker Zareen Zia here Saturday accused party leader Ali Amin Gandapur of selling the party’s tickets for reserved seats for women.

She asked the PTI chairman Imran Khan to take notice of the injustices done to the diehard party workers.

Speaking at press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, she said that former provincial ministers Shah Farman and Ali Amin Gandapur ignored the genuine party workers in the award of tickets for reserved seats for women and awarded them to newcomers in the party.

“There is grouping in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of PTI. Former chief minister Pervez Khattak is leading one and aspirant for chief minister’s office Muhammad Atif Khan is leading the other group. There is a cold war between the two leaders,” she claimed.

Flanked by the presidents of other district chapters of the party’s women wing of southern districts of the province, Zareen Zia said that around 29 women from the seven districts had filed applications for reserved seats, but not a single aspirant was given the party ticket.

She said that daughters and relatives of wealthy and influential families were awarded party ticket even though they had no service or contribution to the party. “Who has given the powers to Shah Farman to decide as to which person would be given the party ticket? We neither can become the shoe-polishers of Pervez Khattak, Shah Farman and Ali Amin Gandapur nor fulfill their wishes,” she asserted.

She said that they tried to meet Imran Khan to show him the evidence of anomalies in the award of party tickets on reserved seats for women, but the party chief declined to receive them.

Showing bangles and braid tassel (paranda), they announced to present the two accessories, which are worn by women, to Ali Amin Gandapur for doing injustice to diehard women party workers. “We would present these to him whenever we come across him,” she added.