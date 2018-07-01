Cambodian strongman’s son assumes powerful military roles

PHNOM PENH: The son of Cambodia´s long-serving Prime Minister was promoted to two senior military posts on Saturday as his father looks to widen his family´s influence.

The move comes just weeks before elections that veteran Cambodian leader Hun Sen is expected to easily win given the main opposition party has been dissolved. Hun Sen, who has ruled for 33 years, is accused of trying to build a political dynasty by priming his three sons for top posts. On Saturday his eldest son Lieutenant General Hun Manet was promoted to acting chief of joint staff and commander of the army headquarters, according to defense ministry spokesman Chhum Socheat. The 40-year-old West Point trained officer will keep his current roles as head of the defence ministry´s anti-terrorism unit and the deputy commander of Hun Sen´s personal bodyguard unit. He will soon be promoted to a four-star general, a required status for the jobs.