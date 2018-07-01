Pakistan, China play 1-1 dra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Development hockey team played a 1-1 draw against China in Canada.
Both Pakistan Development hockey team and China are playing 5-match series against the Canadian national team. One match was scheduled between the two visiting sides.
The match turned out to be a well-contested game. Pakistan forged ahead in the second quarter when Peshawar lad Afraz Khan scored in open play.
China managed to equalise in the third quarter. The score remained 1-1 when the match ended. It is worth mentioning that China has qualified for the 2018 World Cup in India.
LAHORE: Pakistan Development hockey team played a 1-1 draw against China in Canada.
Both Pakistan Development hockey team and China are playing 5-match series against the Canadian national team. One match was scheduled between the two visiting sides.
The match turned out to be a well-contested game. Pakistan forged ahead in the second quarter when Peshawar lad Afraz Khan scored in open play.
China managed to equalise in the third quarter. The score remained 1-1 when the match ended. It is worth mentioning that China has qualified for the 2018 World Cup in India.
Comments