Sun July 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Pakistan, China play 1-1 dra

LAHORE: Pakistan Development hockey team played a 1-1 draw against China in Canada.

Both Pakistan Development hockey team and China are playing 5-match series against the Canadian national team. One match was scheduled between the two visiting sides.

The match turned out to be a well-contested game. Pakistan forged ahead in the second quarter when Peshawar lad Afraz Khan scored in open play.

China managed to equalise in the third quarter. The score remained 1-1 when the match ended. It is worth mentioning that China has qualified for the 2018 World Cup in India.

