Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

FKP
Faisal Kama Pasha
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Missing persons case: Defence ministry seeks time for probe

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Defence here on Thursday submitted written reply before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a habeas corpus petition stating that they have no information regarding the missing scientist and his wife.

x
Advertisement

The ministry said, “Special probe has been initiated to trace the said missing persons which is time consuming process and the court is requested to grant considerable time for completion of the probe.”

MOD has submitted this reply, in the petition of Khubaib Hasan Ehtesham whose son Nozair Hasan and daughter-in-law Omaima Hasan were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in January 2018. Petitioner’s son is a scientist and has been working in a sensitive organisation. Petitioner through his counsel Inam-ul-Raheim advocate has cited SHO Ramna police station, Inspector General Islamabad Police, ministry of defense & interior through their secretaries and director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as respondents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar