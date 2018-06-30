Missing persons case: Defence ministry seeks time for probe

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Defence here on Thursday submitted written reply before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a habeas corpus petition stating that they have no information regarding the missing scientist and his wife.

The ministry said, “Special probe has been initiated to trace the said missing persons which is time consuming process and the court is requested to grant considerable time for completion of the probe.”

MOD has submitted this reply, in the petition of Khubaib Hasan Ehtesham whose son Nozair Hasan and daughter-in-law Omaima Hasan were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in January 2018. Petitioner’s son is a scientist and has been working in a sensitive organisation. Petitioner through his counsel Inam-ul-Raheim advocate has cited SHO Ramna police station, Inspector General Islamabad Police, ministry of defense & interior through their secretaries and director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as respondents.