Sat June 30, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 30, 2018

Oppo lawmaker held in Turkey

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court ordered a main opposition party politician jailed pending trial on Friday on charges including aiding a terrorist organisation, a court document showed.

The move came a few days after Eren Erdem lost his seat in parliament in the June 24 elections. Istanbul prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of up to 22 years for Erdem, from the secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP). He is accused of publishing illegal wiretappings when he was the editor of an opposition newspaper in 2014.

