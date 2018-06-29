Kabaddi Masters ‘Pakistan capable of beating Iran’

A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Thursday that Pakistan were capable of beating Iran in the semi-final of Kabaddi Masters in Dubai on Friday (today).

“InshaAllah we will beat Iran,” the PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Thursday.Pakistan ended as the runners-up in Group A, which India topped with four straight victories, two against Pakistan and two against Kenya.

Pakistan only beat Kenya twice in the six-nation tournament group stage.In the second semi-final, which will also be held on Friday, India will meet Group B runners-up South Korea. Sarwar was also happy with his team’s 42-18 victory in their last outing against Kenya on Wednesday.“Our team played really well against Kenya,” said Sarwar, a former international. The event is being contested in the Asian style.