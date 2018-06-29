Kabaddi Masters ‘Pakistan capable of beating Iran’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Thursday that Pakistan were capable of beating Iran in the semi-final of Kabaddi Masters in Dubai on Friday (today).
“InshaAllah we will beat Iran,” the PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Thursday.Pakistan ended as the runners-up in Group A, which India topped with four straight victories, two against Pakistan and two against Kenya.
Pakistan only beat Kenya twice in the six-nation tournament group stage.In the second semi-final, which will also be held on Friday, India will meet Group B runners-up South Korea. Sarwar was also happy with his team’s 42-18 victory in their last outing against Kenya on Wednesday.“Our team played really well against Kenya,” said Sarwar, a former international. The event is being contested in the Asian style.
KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Thursday that Pakistan were capable of beating Iran in the semi-final of Kabaddi Masters in Dubai on Friday (today).
“InshaAllah we will beat Iran,” the PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Thursday.Pakistan ended as the runners-up in Group A, which India topped with four straight victories, two against Pakistan and two against Kenya.
Pakistan only beat Kenya twice in the six-nation tournament group stage.In the second semi-final, which will also be held on Friday, India will meet Group B runners-up South Korea. Sarwar was also happy with his team’s 42-18 victory in their last outing against Kenya on Wednesday.“Our team played really well against Kenya,” said Sarwar, a former international. The event is being contested in the Asian style.
Comments